All Citizen-Led Firearm Referendums Fail to Qualify for Ballot This Year

Voters in seven states had tried to get 11 firearm referendums on the ballot this year, but none had enough signatures to move forwardWhile seven states had tried to get 11 citizen-led firearm referendums on the ballot this year, all of them failed, according to Victoria Rose, who tracks the measures for the elections database Ballotpedia.supported expanding gun rights, including one in Oregon that would have created a right to carry concealed firearms without a permit, Rose said.

The lack of ballot measures pertaining to guns this year is a good thing, according to Christian Heyne, the chief programs and policy officer at Brady, a gun violence prevention organization. Heyne said it is a sign that state and federal legislators are enacting gun laws, meaning voters no longer have to take matters into their own hands.

"Some of this speaks to, in particular, just the way in which states have stepped up to do the right thing,” he said.

Firearm Referendums Ballot Initiatives Gun Control Elections Voter Signatures

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All 11 Citizen-Led Firearm Referendums Fail in Seven StatesDespite attempts by voters in seven states to get 11 firearm referendums on the ballot this year, none secured enough signatures to proceed. The proposals covered a range of issues, including expanding gun rights and enacting stricter regulations.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

All 11 Citizen-Led Firearm Referendums Fail To Qualify For BallotDespite attempts in seven states, none of the 11 firearm referendums submitted by citizens this year gathered enough signatures to proceed to the ballot. The proposed initiatives ranged from expanding gun rights to imposing stricter regulations.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

All 11 Citizen-Led Firearm Referendums Fail To Make Ballot This YearWhile seven states attempted to get 11 citizen-led firearm referendums on the ballot this year, all failed to gather enough signatures to proceed. The proposals ranged from expanding gun rights, including a concealed carry without permit option in Oregon, to restricting firearms with measures like assault weapon bans and mandatory trigger locks in Washington and California.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

All 11 Citizen-Led Gun Referendums Fail To Reach Ballot This YearWhile seven states attempted to get 11 citizen-led firearm referendums on the ballot this year, all of them failed to gather enough signatures to move forward. The proposals ranged from expanding gun rights to implementing stricter regulations.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Giffords: Police Officer’s Accidental Fatal Firearm Discharge Is ‘Unintentional Gun Violence’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Alabama committee on veteran mental health floats firearm storage proposalMembers of a new steering committee charged with developing a plan to address the mental health needs of Alabama veterans discussed the idea of implementing a voluntary firearm storage program Thursday during the group’s first meeting in Montgomery.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »