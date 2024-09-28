All 11 Citizen-Led Gun Referendums Fail To Reach Ballot This Year

Voters in seven states had tried to get 11 firearm referendums on the ballot this year, but none had enough signatures to move forwardWhile seven states had tried to get 11 citizen-led firearm referendums on the ballot this year, all of them failed, according to Victoria Rose, who tracks the measures for the elections database Ballotpedia.supported expanding gun rights, including one in Oregon that would have created a right to carry concealed firearms without a permit, Rose said.

The lack of ballot measures pertaining to guns this year is a good thing, according to Christian Heyne, the chief programs and policy officer at Brady, a gun violence prevention organization. Heyne said it is a sign that state and federal legislators are enacting gun laws, meaning voters no longer have to take matters into their own hands.

"Some of this speaks to, in particular, just the way in which states have stepped up to do the right thing,” he said.

Gun Control Referendums Elections Voter Initiatives Firearms

