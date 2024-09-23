Alien: Paradiso Brings Xenomorphs To A Tropical Resort Planet

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Alien : Paradiso #1! Alien fans are about to get an all-new comic series to sink their teeth into, one that promises to be a huge departure for the franchise because of one seemingly innocuous but immensely significant thing: the setting. Alien usually uses elements of hard Sci-Fi in its stories, as shown with its very bleak outlook on humanity’s interplanetary expansion.

Close Welcome to Paradiso, where the money flows like blood and the blood flows like acid! The Tulum of space, Paradiso is a hidden gem among the colonies with its tropical climate, white sand beaches and a remarkable population of hyper-wealthy criminals. When Colonial Marshals Dash Nanda and Lydia Reeves are sent there to bust a smuggling ring, they think they’ve hit the job-assignment jackpot. But the only ones getting lucky here are those HUNGRY enough to take what they need.

Alien’s New Planet is Redefining the Nature of Humanity’s Interplanetary Expansion Humans Seem Much More ‘Space-Faring’ than They Previously Have in Alien Canon In nearly every Alien story, space travel is pretty much only possible through Weyland-Yutani or the United Systems Government.

Alien: Paradiso is Exploring What Other Alien Stories Only Touched On The Idea of Space-Faring Pirates was Explored in 1997’s Alien: Resurrection A galactic criminal organization that thrives in the interplanetary landscape of humanity’s existence is a given, just as it is on Earth. Where there are people, there is crime, and there are those who get filthy rich organizing that crime. Despite that, however, Alien fans haven’t really seen it, except once.

