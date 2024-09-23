Alien Country: When a Demolition Derby Driver Battles an Alien Invasion

alums K.C. Clyde and Dalton Baker. The film is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in October, followed by its digital release.The video features Clyde’s Jimmy Walker, who suddenly finds himself in an impossible situation when he accidentally starts an alien invasion. Now, it’s up to him to protect his pregnant girlfriend and small town from getting overrun by aliens. The film also stars Rachele Brooke Smith , Austin Archer , Dalton Baker , Corbin Alred , Payton Myler , and more.

“The film follows Jimmy Walker, a local demolition derby driver, who finds out his girlfriend Everly is pregnant, he figures it’s the toughest news he’ll get that day,” reads the synopsis. “Yet, somehow, the two of them also manage to accidentally open a mysterious portal, and a horde of bio-engineered alien creatures are set loose in their small town.

Alien Country is directed by Boston McConnaughey, who co-wrote the script with Renny Grames. It is executive produced by Grames, McConnaughey, Danny Simeone, and Charan Prabhaka, with Gordon Angelo Morton producing. The film had its world premiere at the Rhode Island International Film Festival, where it won the grand prize for Best Comedy.Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now.

Science Fiction Comedy Aliens Invasion Small Town

