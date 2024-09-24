Alex Morgan Celebrates Grand Opening of New Mini-Pitch in Mission Valley

Alex Morgan speaking to the audience. The YMCA of San Diego County, in partnership with the Alex Morgan Foundation, celebrate the grand opening of a new mini-pitch in MIssion Valley on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in San Diego , California. The YMCA of San Diego County, in partnership with the Alex Morgan Foundation, celebrate the grand opening of a new mini-pitch in MIssion Valley on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in San Diego , California.

Alex Morgan speaking to the audience in Mission Valley on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in San Diego, California. Alex Morgan talks with Rajah Guzman at the grand opening of a new mini-pitch in Mission Valley. Alex Morgan in the center takes a photo with YMCA Youth Soccer participants. Alex Morgan performs the ceremonial “First Kick” as Taylor Saubajot 11, goalie defends.

YMCA Youth Soccer participants play a short game. The YMCA of San Diego County, in partnership with the Alex Morgan Foundation, celebrate the grand opening of a new mini-pitch in MIssion Valley on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Alex Morgan USWNT Soccer YMCA San Diego Mini-Pitch Grand Opening

