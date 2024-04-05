Alerts for Strong Winds and Snow in Northern Arizona

Alerts for strong winds have been announced for most of northern Arizona until Friday night. Expect strong wind gusts southwest of 45 to 65 mph. In the lower deserts, south winds will blow at 20 to 30 mph. Rain and snow from the mountains will begin to reach the northern level of the state late Friday morning. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out in the lower deserts starting Friday afternoon. Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Despite lower snow levels, the amount of snow this time will not be too impressive. From Flagstaff to Williams, three to four inches of snow can be expected by Saturday morning. Less than an inch of snow will fall in Prescott. Below-average temperatures will persist throughout the weekend

Arizona Winds Snow Alerts Weather

