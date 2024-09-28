Alcohol Consumption Linked To Increased Risk Of Several Cancers

It’s long been known that no amount of alcohol is good for the body — and now new research spotlights the potential harm it can cause.

“Excessive levels of alcohol consumption increase the risk for six different types of cancer, including certain types of head and neck cancer, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and breast, colorectal, liver and stomach cancers,” said Rajarshi Sengupta, PhD, lead author of the AACR Cancer Progress Report 2024, in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

“There have even been reports for years that it could be beneficial for one’s health — but we know now that alcohol ingestion is one of the modifiable risk factors for cancer,” Scioli, who is not affiliated with AACR, told Fox News Digital. “Drinking alcohol in moderation may increase your overall risks of death and chronic disease,” the agency stated on its website.“Even low levels of alcohol use can raise the risk of certain cancers.”

“We need to do a much better job of making the public aware of the risks inherent in drinking — particularly moderate to heavy drinking,” Scioli said. Along with that, she told Fox News Digital, “effective clinical strategies that reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption must be considered to reduce the burden of alcohol-related cancers.”Score 30% off dermatologist-recommended skincare during Ulta’s Fall Haul saleAtlantic ocean crowded by Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm JoyceHow 'stunned' Karl-Anthony Towns reacted to Knicks trade

Cancer Alcohol Consumption Risk Factors American Association For Cancer Research Health Risks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alcohol Consumption Linked to Increased Cancer RiskNew research highlights the significant link between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk. The report suggests that over 5% of all cancer cases are attributed to alcohol, making it the third biggest modifiable risk factor after obesity and smoking.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Alcohol Consumption Linked To A Significant Percentage Of US CancersA new report from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) reveals that while the US has seen a dramatic decline in cancer deaths, alcohol consumption is a major contributing factor to cancer risk. The report highlights the need for greater awareness about this lesser-known risk factor.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Alcohol Consumption: A Hidden Risk Factor Contributing To CancerA new report by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) highlights the significant decline in U.S. cancer death rates, but also sheds light on a lesser-known risk factor: alcohol consumption. While advancements in treatment and early detection have contributed to the 33% reduction in cancer deaths between 1991 and 2021, excessive alcohol use is linked to 5.4% of U.S. cancer cases in 2019.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

China's Consumption Slump Linked to Real Estate Crisis and Local Government DebtAnalysts are pointing to the connection between China's struggling real estate market and local government finances as a key factor behind the country's persistent consumption slowdown. Falling property values and reduced land sales by developers are significantly impacting local government revenue, particularly at the district and county level.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Bat population collapse linked to increased pesticide use and more than 1,000 infant deathsBats are considered a natural pesticide, widely relied on by farmers as an alternative to chemical pesticides to protect their crops from insects.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Food Insecurity During Pregnancy Linked To Increased Health RisksNew research from Newcastle University has found that pregnant women experiencing food insecurity are up to four times more likely to have poor mental health, as well as increased risks of obesity, diabetes, and dental problems.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »