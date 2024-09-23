Alcohol Consumption Linked To A Significant Percentage Of US Cancers

The United States has seen a significant decline in cancer death rates, with a 33% reduction recorded between 1991 and 2021, according to the latest Cancer Progress Report by the American Association for Cancer Research . This decrease is attributed to several factors, including advancements in treatment, early detection methods, and a reduction in smoking rates. The AACR report estimates this progress has saved approximately 4.1 million lives.

The types of cancer linked to alcohol consumption include:Research suggests that alcohol intake, even in moderate amounts, can have long-term cancer-related consequences, particularly when consumed at a young age or during pregnancy. The report highlights that moderate and high levels of drinking during pregnancy are associated with an increased risk of leukemia in children after birth.

