Alaska Theatre of Youth Giving Away Costumes, Props in Midtown Move

ANCHORAGE , Alaska - The Alaska Theatre of Youth has found a new storage space in Midtown Anchorage , and they are asking for help to clear out their old space so they can move out to the new building.

The public is welcome to stop by and take home costumes, props, set pieces, lumber, building materials, storage containers, and so much more. Christine Cooke, the executive director of the Alaska Theatre of Youth, says everything must go before the Quonset hut is demolished on Oct. 1 and they need all the help they can get.A local community member has graciously stepped up and given them a new space to rent at a low cost.

"We're super excited to have a heated costume fitting space," Cooke said. "It's probably about 1,200 to 1,500 square feet, and then it's got a little office area."

