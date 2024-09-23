Alaska Ferry System Receives $177 Million for Repairs, WiFi and Replacement Vessel

The 418-foot-long Columbia ferry is docked at the Vigor shipyard in Ketchikan, getting repairs, June 21, 2023.

$5 million is earmarked for setting up WiFi on all the ferries. Starlink is already available for crew and operations, but this would extend internet access to passengers. Up until a few years ago, federal funding for Alaska’s ferry system came through the Federal Highway Administration. Now, it’s through the Federal Transit Administration, which Dapcevich said helps separate the ferry system from other transportation needs.

Alaska Ferry System Funding Wifi Replacement Vessel Tustumena

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KTOOpubmedia / 🏆 439. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Murkowski, Sullivan and Peltola announce millions in funding towards Alaska’s ferriesThe Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded $177 million in federal grants for the Alaska Marine Highway System.

Source: KTVF11 - 🏆 267. / 63 Read more »

Rainy weather shifts from Western Alaska to the Gulf of AlaskaUp to 3 inches of rain is possible through Prince William Sound by Thursday morning

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

EDC touts increased ferry ridership, won’t commit to any system expansionsThe good news for the NYC Ferry: ridership is going up. The bad news for the ferry system: so is its annual deficit.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

WA governor candidates, WSF chief spar over diesel boats to fix ferry systemWashington's troubled ferry system is a rare point of agreement between gubernatorial candidates Bob Ferguson and Dave Reichert, but their solution, more diesel boats, faces resistance from the head of the ferry system.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Pro ranked choice voting group raised $4.5 million in August to keep voting system in AlaskaThe group seeking to repeal ranked choice voting and open primaries in Alaska had raised just over $61,000 by late August.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Storm System To Bring High Winds, Heavy Rain To Western AlaskaA strong storm system will bring high winds and heavy rain to western Alaska today and Southcentral tonight. Anchorage could see potentially damaging winds and localized flooding from heavy rain. Calmer conditions are expected by Sunday afternoon.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »