Alabama Sees Multiple Mass Shootings Leaving Dozens Dead

Birmingham’s Five Points South neighborhood left four deadleft four people dead and nine others injured. The victims were Angela Weatherspoon, 56, of Center Point, Markeisha Gettings, 42, of Birmingham, Stevie McGhee, 39, of Birmingham, and Lerandus Anderson, 24, of Center Point.in the Smithfield neighborhood. Talton “TJ” Tait, 36, Cortez Ray, 32, Terrell Edwards, 38, and Kevin McGhee, 38, were killed in that shooting.

In an isolated home on a dirt road west of Citronelle in Mobile County, Robert Lee Brown, 26; Chelsea Marie Reed, 22; Justin Kaleb Reed, 23; Joseph Adam Turner, 26; Shannon Melissa Randall, 35, were killed with an axe and at least one firearm as they slept. Derrick Dearman was charged with six counts of capital murder, one of those because Chelsea Reed was five months pregnant, and was sentenced to death.

At least four of the five were shot execution-style in the head, and were found in one bedroom stripped of their clothes. Three teenagers were charged and all pleaded guilty or were convicted.

Mass Shooting Alabama Violence Crime Tragedy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama Mass Shooting Leaves Four Dead and Multiple InjuredThe incident took place in the Five Points South neighborhood of Birmingham at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Multiple killed in mass shooting at Birmingham AlabamaAt least four people were killed and dozens injured in a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama Sunday morning. Police are investigating whether a firearm fitted with a 'switch' – which allows a semi-automatic weapon to fire at a faster rate – was used in the shooting.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Woman illegally in US used stolen ID to vote in multiple elections in Alabama, feds sayAngelica Maria Francisco, 42, has agreed to plead guilty to fraudulently assuming the identity of a U.S. citizen to vote in multiple elections.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

WATCH LIVE: Alabama state trooper among multiple arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking sting operationMontgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, along with other law enforcement agencies are holding a press conference to provide details on a multi-jurisdictional sex trafficking sting operation.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Former Alabama prosecutor convicted of soliciting sexual favors from multiple defendantsFormer Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson, 55, was convicted Thursday on six ethics charges, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. Johnson was initially arrested in 2022.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Multiple People Shot Dead In Birmingham, AlabamaAt least four people were killed and dozens injured in a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday morning. Police believe multiple shooters were involved and are investigating whether a weapon fitted with an illegal 'switch' was used.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »