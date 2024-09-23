Alabama Mass Shooting May Have Been a Paid Hit, Police Say

The person, or people, who carried out the Alabama mass shooting at the weekend may have been paid to kill, police said.Multiple rounds of shots were fired in the popular Five Points South neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama , at around 11 p.m. CST on Saturday. According to a report by CNN, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said on Sunday that it is believed 'someone was willing to pay money' to have the intended target or targets killed.

These switches 'can convert semi-automatic pistols and rifles into fully automatic weapons in less than 60 seconds,' the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.Fitzgerald continued: 'Detectives believe the shooting was not random and stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire.

Mass Shooting Alabama Homicide Paid Hit Firearms

