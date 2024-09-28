Alabama Hosts Georgia In SEC Opener With Heisman Contenders Facing Off

The game kicks off SEC play for the Crimson Tide, who will aim to score its ninth victory in the most recent 10 tries against the Bulldogs.
Two Heisman Trophy contenders in quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Carson Beck will be facing off. It will also be a battle between Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer; Smart is no stranger to coaching against the Crimson Tide, but DeBoer has never coached against Smart. It’s the first matchup against the Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa in front of a full crowd since 2007; The 2020 game was during COVID-19, when crowd sizes were limited.3 keys to victory for Alabama football in SEC opener vs. GeorgiaMiss Terry selected as guest picker on College GameDay for Alabama vs. Georgia
-- Qua Russaw, Richard Young and Jeremiah Alexander were all listed as game-time decisions on the availability report 90 minutes before kickoff. They were listed as probable on Friday.
Alabama Georgia SEC Football Heisman Trophy
