Airbnb Host Evicts Pro-Trump Ballot Chasers In Philly

An Airbnb host in Philadelphia , Pennsylvania, took unprecedented steps to evict pro-Trump ballot chasers, Breitbart News exclusively learned Friday.

The ballot chasers, according to the group, had an interaction with the Airbnb host in which he asked what “Pennsylvania Chase” was on their T-shirts. After the ballot chasers responded, “we chase ballots for Republicans in PA”, the host immediately reported them to Airbnb and canceled the reservation reportedly worth $5,000.

“Let me be clear: we will not back down… we will not stop… and we will not let off the gas until we crush the commies and claim victory on November 5,” he added. “Our PA CHASE team in Philly has been targeting Bucks County which scares the living daylights out of the Democrats,” said PA Chase Chief Strategist Justin Greiss, who was on the ground in Pennsylvania during the incident. “This blatant political discrimination will not hinder our team, especially when the enemy is advocating for cutting off the private parts of America’s children. Trump must win to save the Republic.

Ballot Chasing Airbnb Pro-Trump Philadelphia Conservatives

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive: Airbnb Host Evicts Pro-Trump Ballot Chasers in PhiladelphiaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Airbnb Host Evicts Pro-Trump Ballot Chasers In PhiladelphiaAn Airbnb host in Philadelphia gave pro-Trump ballot chasers with Citizens Alliance’s PA CHASE program an hour’s notice to vacate the premises after learning about their political activities. The incident occurred Monday when the host asked the ballot chasers about their T-shirts, and upon hearing they 'chase ballots for Republicans in PA', he reported them to Airbnb and canceled their $5,000 reservation.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump to host town hall in Harrisburg; Tim Walz to host campaign event in LancasterBoth former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz are expected to host campaign events in Central PA on Wednesday.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

ReidOut Host Alleges Trump Assassins 'White, American, Trump-Supporting Men With Guns'MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed on Monday's broadcast of “ReidOut” that both of the would-be assassins who targeted former President Donald Trump are “white, American, Trump-supporting men with guns.” Reid criticized Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), for using claims about migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio to distract from their own problems on the campaign trail.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

South suburban woman says Airbnb host charged her over $18K for damage she didn't causeA south suburban woman said she and her friends left a rental home in great condition, but the host then sent them a bill for more than $18,000.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Woman says Michigan Airbnb host charged her over $18K for damage she didn't causeA woman said she and her friends left a rental home in great condition, but the host then sent them a bill for more than $18,000.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »