AI-Powered Takedown Notices Remove Dozens of X Posts Featuring Mario

Dozens of X posts containing images of Mario — including an AI-generated picture of the plumber holding a beer and a cigarette, created by The Verge using xAI’s Grok — were removed after a company called Tracer apparently used AI to identify the images and serve takedown notices on behalf of Nintendo .

One of the accounts listed by X posted last week that they had received a notice for AI-generated images that showed Luigi and Waluigi as IDF soldiers. But it seems like whatever process is being used here is also scooping up fan art posts.

AI Copyright DMCA Nintendo X (Formerly Twitter)

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EXCLUSIVE: Stefano Pilati Is Rebooting, Powered by Mario GrausoIn a bid to scale his Random Identities and eponymous brands, Stefano Pilati has brought on industry veteran Mario Grauso as his business partner and CEO.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

October Is Going to Be a Disappointing Month for ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ FansMario and Bullet Bill in the Super Mario Bros. Movie

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

In rare exchange, Santa Clara County child welfare leaders endure epic takedown from Supervisor ArenasIn a blistering, 20-minute takedown, Supervisor Arenas demanded accountability from leaders whose policies left children in dangerous homes, including baby Phoenix Castro who died of a fentanyl ove…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Playboi Carti & UMG Didn’t Abuse DMCA By Filing Takedown Against Rapper’s Song, Judge RulesPlayboi Carti and Universal Music Group didn't abuse federal copyright laws with a false takedown notice against another rapper, a judge ruled.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

GRRM's Brutal Takedown Of House Of The Dragon Explained (Is He Right?)Charles is a full-time features writer who covers movies and television, with expertise in Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and Dune.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Feds in Pa. announce takedown of Russian-backed election propagandaIt sought to dupe Americans into believing Kremlin-produced propaganda had been produced by legitimate American news outlets, prosecutors said.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »