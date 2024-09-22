Agatha All Along: Why I Don't Trust Agatha Harkness

I have a theory about Agatha All Along that changes the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, and it seems too likely to ignore. The series has already begun with several mysteries, including why Rio Vidal is unable to kill Agatha. However, I believe there is even more happening beneath the surface.

When the coven attempts to summon the door, it doesn't appear immediately. As if to save face, Agatha becomes extremely defensive, blaming everyone else when it doesn't seem to work, and trying to steal their powers by getting them to blast her. Before this, she sends Teen, the only one who seems to know more about the Witches' Road than her, out of the room. All of this seems to be an attempt to mask the fact that she has not done this before and does not know what will happen.

Evidence From Episodes 1 & 2 That Agatha Has Actually Been To The Witches' Road There Are Also Some Points That Suggest The MCU Villain Is Telling The Truth Close Granted, some moments suggest that Agatha does know what she is doing on the Witches' Road at the end of Agatha All Along episode 2. When she takes off her shoes, this seems to suggest some knowledge of the road that she is set to walk upon.

Clearly, traveling along the Witches' Road is an important journey for Agatha in the series. She has been robbed of her powers, and it is certainly important for her to be able to get them back. With the Witches' Road being a dangerous and frightening journey, it seems that she needed a coven of witches to accompany her in order to survive. Perhaps this is what Agatha has been waiting for all this time, and she simply lied in order to make it happen.

