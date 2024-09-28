African Startups Drive Electric Motorcycle Boom

The move towards electric vehicles in Africa , especially in the electric motorcycle sector, has mainly been driven by the private sector, led by small startups. Most of the developments have been concentrated along what is now known as the “ boda belt ” of countries on the Africa n map where motorcycle taxis are prominent. This belt stretches from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal.
There is more good news. This week, Roam and BBROOD launched Kenya’s first fully sustainable bread delivery service advancing the city’s clean transportation initiatives. Roam will also help BBROOD deliver unsold bread to charity using Roam Air motorcycles. BBROOD has always had a strong sustainability focus. For example, the company recycles its flour bags into durable biodegradable bags, sold in shops to promote sustainability and support charity initiatives.
Electric Vehicles Africa Motorcycles Startups Boda Belt
