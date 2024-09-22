Adnan Syed: A Case Built on Conviction

Had it not been for a media phenomenon 14 years later, Adnan Syed ’s conviction for murdering Hae Min Lee would never have raised a single eyebrow. The evidence that led a jury to convict Woodlawn, Maryland’s Syed of killing his ex-girlfriend was rock solid. On the morning of her murder, a friend of Syed’s would testify that he secured a ride from Hae under false pretenses, telling her he needed a ride to pick up his car.

Soon, the state of Maryland will have a second chance to do the right thing. Mosby is gone, now a convicted felon, but she is appealing her conviction. The Maryland Supreme Court has ordered that a new judge, unconnected to the previous farce of a hearing, hear the case. And now, Young Lee will have the opportunity to challenge the evidence and argue that Syed should return to prison for his sister’s murder.

