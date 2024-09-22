Admiral James T. Kirk was missing one important detail when he took revenge for the death of his son in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock . Written by Star Trek producer Harve Bennett and the first feature film directed by Leonard Nimoy, Star Trek III is a direct sequel to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Admiral Kirk Didn’t Know The Name Of The Klingon Who Killed His Son Kirk only knew Kruge as "Klingon Commander" Close Of course, Admiral James T. Kirk got revenge on Kruge for ordering the death of his son. But interestingly, Kirk did not know Kruge's name when they battled on the doomed Genesis Planet. Kirk only knew Kruge as the "Klingon Commander" because the Klingons didn't identify themselves.

Although it wasn't shown on-screen during the closing moments of Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, it's quite possible that Admiral Kirk learned Kruge's name during the journey to Vulcan. After the destruction of the Starship Enterprise, Kirk and his crew commandeered Kruge's Klingon Bird-of-Prey to take them to Vulcan.

Star Trek III James T. Kirk Spock Klingons Revenge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Falcons' Morris on Kirk Cousins - 'I feel like Kirk is healthy'Kirk Cousins' struggles in his Falcons debut Sunday weren't because of last season's Achilles injury, coach Raheem Morris said Monday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

The Star Trek: The Original Series Actor Who Played A Vulcan, Klingon & RomulanThis TOS actor played 3 of Trek's most famous aliens.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Enterprise's Klingon First Contact Subtly Copied Star Trek's Mirror UniverseScott Bakula as Archer from Star Trek Enterprise and Michelle Yeoh as Mirror Georgiou from Discovery on blue background.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Star Trek’s Next Show Can Fix 2 Of TNG & Discovery’s Biggest Klingon ProblemsCan Starfleet Academy fix these Klingon problems?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Star Trek's Next Show Can Rediscover DS9's Lost Klingon RelicNew Star Trek can find what DS9's Klingons lost.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Star Trek’s Discovery’s Klingon War Explains Nurse Chapel’s Greatest Strange New Worlds InventionChapel improves Discovery's Klingon procedure.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »