Admiral James T. Kirk was missing one important detail when he took revenge for the death of his son in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock . Written by Star Trek producer Harve Bennett and the first feature film directed by Leonard Nimoy, Star Trek III is a direct sequel to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
Admiral Kirk Didn’t Know The Name Of The Klingon Who Killed His Son Kirk only knew Kruge as "Klingon Commander" Close Of course, Admiral James T. Kirk got revenge on Kruge for ordering the death of his son. But interestingly, Kirk did not know Kruge's name when they battled on the doomed Genesis Planet. Kirk only knew Kruge as the "Klingon Commander" because the Klingons didn't identify themselves.
Although it wasn't shown on-screen during the closing moments of Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, it's quite possible that Admiral Kirk learned Kruge's name during the journey to Vulcan. After the destruction of the Starship Enterprise, Kirk and his crew commandeered Kruge's Klingon Bird-of-Prey to take them to Vulcan.
Star Trek III James T. Kirk Spock Klingons Revenge
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »