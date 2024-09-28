Adams Suggests Political Motivation Behind Corruption Indictment

The day his indictment on corruption charges became public, Adams defiantly suggested without providing evidence that prosecutors had gone after him because he had criticized President Joe Biden ’s immigration policiesFor months, New York City Mayor Eric Adams — a former cop — refused to criticize the federal authorities investigating his administration.The day news of his indictment on corruption charges broke, Adams defiantly suggested, without providing evidence, that U.S.

Adams echoed some of that rhetoric after he was charged with accepting illegal campaign contributions and free travel perks from Turkish officials and businesspeople looking to buy his influence.“We should ask them, ‘Who gave the directive to carry out what we have witnessed over the last 10 months?’" Adams told reporters.

Before he was indicted, Adams consistently said he was cooperating with the investigations and stressed that he was following the law. He would laugh off questions from reporters about various aspects of the probes. And he would refuse to criticize the investigators, saying that as a former law enforcement official, he understood they had a job to do.

Speaking at a news conference announcing the indictment, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, dismissed the idea that the case was political. Appointed by Biden in 2021, Williams has overseen other several other big, news-making prosecutions. His office won its case against Menendez, who is awaiting sentencing. It recently brought a sex trafficking indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who pleaded innocent and is awaiting trial. It also brought an indictment against cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted of fraud.

Eric Adams Corruption Indictment Immigration Joe Biden

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adams Suggests Biden Immigration Criticism Led to Corruption IndictmentNew York City Mayor Eric Adams, facing corruption charges, claims the indictment is retaliation for his criticism of President Biden's immigration policies. He asserts that his stance on the issue put him in the crosshairs despite his efforts to address the city's shelter crisis.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Amy Adams' New Horror-Comedy Debuts To Her Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score In 8 YearsAmy Adams running next to Amy Adams looking angry in Nightbitch

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Facing legal and political siege, Mayor Adams takes a page from the Trump playbookIn an attempt to distract from the charges against him, Adams is casting himself as the victim of a Democratic party bent on revenge.

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

Al Sharpton defends Eric Adams, warns against political double standard: 'He should not be removed'Rev. Al Sharpton says NYC Mayor Eric Adams ‘should not be removed’

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Biden's DOJ indicts Eric Adams, Trump's DOJ would be a political toolChris Hayes on why he is reassured by the Biden Department of Justice bringing corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams—especially in contrast to the Trump Era legacy of corruption of justice.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Extra Time: Tension about Adams' political future builds, patient defies odds after rare transplantIn this edition of Extra Time, we detail the tension building about Mayor Eric Adams' political future, Hurricane Helene strengthens as it takes aim at Florida anda cancer patient defies the odds after a rare transplant.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »