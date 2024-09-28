Adams Says He 'Does A Lot of Praying' Before Church Visit Amid Pressure To Resign

“The power of prayer!” Adams told reporters before delivering remarks to about 100 worshipers at the Greater African Methodist Episcopal Church in Jamaica.“So I do a lot of praying, and I’m looking forward when I leave here to go on to continue to do what I do and move our city forward. That is what needs to take place now.”

Adams declined to address questions about whether Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove him from office, is pressuring him to resign.

When asked whether he’s concerned Gov. Hochul will pressure him to resign, Adams said, “I do a lot of praying, and I’m looking forward when I leave here to go on to continue to do what I do and move our city forward.”“Looking at the threats the city is facing, Adams can’t afford to surround himself only with Catholic nuns,” the insider said. “ has got a record, but he’s got juice.” He has claimed God delivered him a divine message roughly 30 years ago that they’d be mayor on Jan.

