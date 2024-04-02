Actress Barbara Rush, Co-Star of Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, Dies at 97

Barbara Rush , a popular leading actor in the 1950 and 1960s who co-starred with Frank Sinatra , Paul Newman and other top film performers and later had a thriving TV career, has died.

Barbara Rush, quien actuó con Frank Sinatra y Paul Newman, fallece a los 97 añosBarbara Rush, una popular actriz de las décadas de 1950 y 1960, que compartió créditos con Frank Sinatra, Paul Newman y otros actores cinematográficos de primer nivel y luego tuvo una próspera carrera televisiva, falleció.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

