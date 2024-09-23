Activist Group Defends ‘MAP Camp’ Amidst Criticism

An activist group claims pedophiles are facing “extreme stigmatization and oppression” amid news reporting on a planned “Minor-Attracted Persons” gathering in Vermont last week.

“MAP Camp” organizers prohibited campers from calling police to the campsite and cautioned participants against the dangers of camping such as “tripping because you were distracted by a sexy minor.” Though camp organizers did not respond to a request for comment from TND, the unrelated activist group MAP Union called out what it saw as unfair treatment of campers.

Some online speculated the camp was being hosted at Onion River Campground, sparking concerns due to its proximity to nearby Twinfield Union School. Superintendent Matt Foster of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union announced via Facebook additional safety measures would be in place at the school throughout the duration of the camp.

Pedophilia Maps Vermont Activism Controversial Gathering

