Absolute Batman Will Feature A Brand New Version of Bruce Wayne

Comics have been around for a long time, and as such, established heroes like Bruce Wayne’s Batman , who debuted in 1939’s Detective Comics #27 by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, have seen their history reshuffled through various events. Still, as long and varied as the Dark Knight’s comic history is, it lacks the one thing that could truly connect Batman with Generation Z: a fiery and determined desire for change. Scott Snyder ’s upcoming Absolute Batman promises this trait in abundance.
DC is not unfamiliar with advocating for change: Titans, written by Tom Taylor with art by Nicola Scott, briefly touched on environmental destruction for exploitation as well as ocean pollution; Nightwing, also by Taylor with art by Bruno Redondo, has focused on city reform; DC’s annual Pride anthology, which in June 2024 hit its fourth year, proactively welcomes acceptance into the DC Universe.
