Abigail Ahern's Faux Flowers Are So Lifelike, We Did A Double Take

Somehow, our florals always wilt just a few days after we plop them in water. But these faux flowers will last and last. Each artificial sprig you see has soft and delicate petals that are hand-painted for a lifelike look—even we had to do a double take. Grab a few bundles and plop them into a statement vase for aSomehow, our florals always wilt just a few days after we plop them in water. But these faux flowers will last and last.
British interior designer and author Abigail Ahern launched her eponymous brand back in 2003, and our homes have never looked more dapper. Her creations manage to be relaxed, refined, and modern all at once. Our picks? The imaginative lighting—and the artificial stems so convincing, we did a double take.
