Abbas and Erdogan Pressure ICC Prosecutor Khan to Target Israeli Leaders

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan held meetings on Monday with the head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, and Islamist President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, all in New York in anticipation of the U.N. General Assembly.

Erdogan, an avowed Islamist, has repeatedly defended Hamas as a legitimate political organization despite its lengthy history of human rights abuses and terrorism. Shortly after the attacks in October 2023, Erdogan, “Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a group of mujahideen defending their lands.” Before the month was over, the Turkish government organized a rally in support of Hamas,“Israel, we will declare you to the world as a war criminal.

“We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy,” Khan claimed in May. “These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day.” “This is like creating a moral equivalence after September 11th between President Bush and Osama Bin Laden, or during World War II between FDR and Hitler,” Netanyahu said.

ICC Israel Hamas Gaza War Crimes

