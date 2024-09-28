Abandoned California Air Force Base A Haunting Reminder of Toxic Chemical Exposure

A former Air Force base responsible for potentially exposing hundreds of thousands to toxic chemicals is now a desolate wasteland that has remained abandoned in California for 32 years.of George Air Force Base shows housing complexes, medical buildings, recreational facilities and other areas abandoned and riddled with debris, graffiti and broken glass with windows shattered, doors broken, ceilings caved in and walls destroyed.

The base, about 50 miles north of San Bernadino, was designated a Superfund site in 1990, leading to its closure two years later, due the water and soil contaminated with 33 hazardous and radioactive chemicals, including jet fuel and trichloroethylene, according to the EPA.

Toxic Chemicals Air Force Base Environmental Contamination Superfund Site Health Hazards

