A24's 'The Front Room' Heads to Digital After Disappointing Box Office

Not even a month since A24 ’s The Front Room premiered, the film is already heading for digital release . The horror film is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms at $19.99 and $24.99 respectively. On paper, The Front Room had a lot of impressive talent going for it. Brandy returns to the horror circle in a film that makes a solid attempt at social commentary. The singer-actor became a cult icon for her role in the early-aughts horror sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.
Why Did ‘The Front Room’ Fail to Impress at the Box Office? Close A24 films typically carry a certain amount of weight, but that didn’t translate in The Front Room. The studio that brought viewers gems like Midsommar and I Saw the TV Glow appears to have stumbled with this addition. The Front Room did not connect with audiences and critics alike. Rotten Tomatoes awarded the film with a score of 47% with many viewers vilifying the film.
Viewers can experience the different perspectives of The Front Room by renting or purchasing on digital platforms.
The Front Room
