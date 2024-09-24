A24's 'The Front Room' Heads to Digital After Disappointing Box Office

Not even a month since A24 ’s The Front Room premiered, the film is already heading for digital release . The horror film is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms at $19.99 and $24.99 respectively. On paper, The Front Room had a lot of impressive talent going for it. Brandy returns to the horror circle in a film that makes a solid attempt at social commentary. The singer-actor became a cult icon for her role in the early-aughts horror sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Why Did ‘The Front Room’ Fail to Impress at the Box Office? Close A24 films typically carry a certain amount of weight, but that didn’t translate in The Front Room. The studio that brought viewers gems like Midsommar and I Saw the TV Glow appears to have stumbled with this addition. The Front Room did not connect with audiences and critics alike. Rotten Tomatoes awarded the film with a score of 47% with many viewers vilifying the film.

Viewers can experience the different perspectives of The Front Room by renting or purchasing on digital platforms.

A24 The Front Room Brandy Kathryn Hunter Horror Box Office Digital Release

