A Roadmap for Electric Mobility in Nigeria

Although the challenges seem immense, a new RMI report lays out a path forward for electric mobility in Nigeria .

To help Nigeria make the transition to electric mobility, RMI took an in-depth look into the Nigerian transportation sector, analyzing the electric mobility opportunities and anticipated challenges, and providing steps for a successful path forward.In May of 2023, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu got rid of the fuel subsidy that kept the nation’s gas prices at a reasonable level.

That is why Nigeria is pushing for change — change that can result in not only economic growth, but also improved access to transportation, economic savings for Nigerians, and reduced air pollution., provides a framework that government officials, EV manufacturers, financiers, nongovernmental organizations, and other transportation stakeholders can use to advance their e-mobility efforts.

