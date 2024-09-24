A New Instant Sicko Classic': People Can't Stop Talking About How Wild And Shocking 'The Substance' Is

"A New Instant Sicko Classic": People Can't Stop Talking About How Wild And Shocking" The Substance " Isfollows a fading Hollywood star, Elisabeth Sparkle , who takes a mysterious substance that allows her to exist as a new starlet, Sue .However, Elisabeth's desire to hold onto the spotlight and Sue's growing want for it herself have dire consequences for both of them.
once you think THE SUBSTANCE has gone too far, it keeps going and that happens like 10 times in the third act alone the substance is the defining film on what it's like to be a woman. body horror has always been a genre that feels reflective of what happens to our own bodies. coralie fargeat nailed that in this film.I do not want to remotely spoil this but if you're into horror, body horror, and movies never letting up once they get going, please watch The Substance
If you wait to catch THE SUBSTANCE on streaming, you will be kicking yourself for not experiencing it in a packed movie theater. Highest of recommendations. Go go go go go. The last thirty minutes of THE SUBSTANCE had people in my theater making noises I have never heard before. A new instant sicko classic.
