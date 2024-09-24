A New Instant Sicko Classic': People Can't Stop Talking About How Wild And Shocking 'The Substance' Is

"A New Instant Sicko Classic": People Can't Stop Talking About How Wild And Shocking" The Substance " Isfollows a fading Hollywood star, Elisabeth Sparkle , who takes a mysterious substance that allows her to exist as a new starlet, Sue .However, Elisabeth's desire to hold onto the spotlight and Sue's growing want for it herself have dire consequences for both of them.

once you think THE SUBSTANCE has gone too far, it keeps going and that happens like 10 times in the third act alone the substance is the defining film on what it's like to be a woman. body horror has always been a genre that feels reflective of what happens to our own bodies. coralie fargeat nailed that in this film.I do not want to remotely spoil this but if you're into horror, body horror, and movies never letting up once they get going, please watch The Substance

If you wait to catch THE SUBSTANCE on streaming, you will be kicking yourself for not experiencing it in a packed movie theater. Highest of recommendations. Go go go go go. The last thirty minutes of THE SUBSTANCE had people in my theater making noises I have never heard before. A new instant sicko classic.

Horror Body Horror Demi Moore Coralie Fargeat The Substance

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Demi Moore's 'The Substance' Premiere Dress Invents a New Way to Method DressMoore bridged the worlds of fashion and art for the body horror's L.A. debut last night.

Source: wmag - 🏆 723. / 51 Read more »

‘The Substance’ Lets Demi Moore Rip Hollywood a New OneCoralie Fargeat's broad, bloody satire flips the bird to showbiz's youth obsessions and beauty double standards — in the grossest way imaginable.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

'The Substance' star Demi Moore battled shingles, lost 20 pounds while filming horror movieDemi Moore — who plays an aging celebrity willing to take drastic measures to maintain her youth in 'The Substance' — revealed that she battled shingles and lost 20 pounds while filming.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Demi Moore Is All Tied Up in Menswear-Inspired Look at Toronto Premiere of The SubstanceDemi Moore turned heads in a white dress shirt and black tie at the premiere of her horror film 'The Substance' at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday, Sept.5

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Demi Moore turns head in menswear-inspired look at 'The Substance' premiereDemi Moore turns head in menswear-inspired look at 'The Substance' premiere

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

‘The Substance’ Encouraged Demi Moore To Shake Off Her Own Body Image HangupsDemi Moore in a bathroom in a red dress.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »