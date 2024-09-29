A'ja Wilson Rules Out Participation in Unrivaled League This Year

As the women's basketball community gets closer to the start of the brand-new Unrivaled League this winter with each passing day, intrigue is building about who the league's seven remaining roster spots will go to.

There's no question that Unrivaled will boast some of the league's very best talents. Yet, some notable players haven't been announced. Perhaps the three most remarkable are Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu, and the Las Vegas Aces' forward and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson; all three of whom are arguably among the WNBA's biggest stars.

"Interested? I'm not going to completely cut it out, because you never know. But I will not be in Unrivaled this year," Wilson said.

WNBA A'ja Wilson Unrivaled League Basketball Miami

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michigan Supreme Court rules out refunds for college students upended by COVID-19 rulesCollege students seeking refunds because of a shift to online classes or a change in campus housing during the COVID-19 pandemic have lost at the Michigan Supreme Court. The justices heard arguments nearly a year ago and ultimately decided on Friday to let an appeals court opinion stand.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

What Angel Reese's injury that ended WNBA rookie season means for her Unrivaled league statusGuillem Gonzalez-Lomas, MD from NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center joins New York Post Sports anchor Brandon London for the weekly ‘Injury Report’ segment to explain how the NFL’s institution of a ‘hip-drop’ tackle ban can protect players from sustaining lower body injuries.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Breanna Stewart Talks Playoffs, Unrivaled, and New ShoeNew York Liberty's Breanna Stewart sat down with PS to talk about Unrivaled, the upcoming WNBA playoffs, and her new shoe, which has garnered controversy.

Source: POPSUGAR Fitness - 🏆 401. / 53 Read more »

Steelers QB Russell Wilson is questionable for opener at Atlanta with a calf injuryPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is questionable for the opener at Atlanta due to a calf injury. Wilson was limited in practice during the week after aggravating an injury he initially sustained in July. Wilson says he hopes to play. Backup Justin Fields will get the nod if Wilson is unavailable.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Russell Wilson questionable vs. Falcons with calf injury, Justin Fields takes first-team repsThe Pittsburgh Steelers have listed Russell Wilson as questionable on Friday.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Pittsburgh Steelers' Russell Wilson Remains Optimistic About PlayingThe Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is hoping for the best while dealing with an injury.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »