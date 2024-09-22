A'ja Wilson Named Unanimous WNBA MVP

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was the unanimous choice as the WNBA MVP , the league announced Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier finished in second place, followed by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart , Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas in fifth. “It propelled me a little bit as I started my offseason workouts, but around February I was over it," she said."I didn’t want to give that person that energy, that’s when I started to lock in.”

She had a season high 42 points against Dallas and a few days later dropped 41 against Phoenix. In all, she scored at least 20 points in 34 of her 38 games. She was relentless with rebounds, grabbing 9.8 defensive a game, the highest single-season average in league history.

