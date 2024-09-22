A'ja Wilson Named Unanimous WNBA MVP

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was the unanimous choice as the WNBA MVP , the league announced Sunday.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier finished in second place, followed by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart , Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas in fifth. “It propelled me a little bit as I started my offseason workouts, but around February I was over it," she said."I didn’t want to give that person that energy, that’s when I started to lock in.”
She had a season high 42 points against Dallas and a few days later dropped 41 against Phoenix. In all, she scored at least 20 points in 34 of her 38 games. She was relentless with rebounds, grabbing 9.8 defensive a game, the highest single-season average in league history.
WNBA A'ja Wilson MVP Las Vegas Aces Cynthia Cooper
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Kelsey Plum Declares A'ja Wilson Has No Competition for WNBA MVP AwardPlum thinks Wilson should be the unanimous choice for WNBA MVP.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Bam Adebayo Tweets One-Word Message of Support for A'ja Wilson in WNBA MVP RaceWilson has led the Aces to the second-best record in the West so far this season.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »