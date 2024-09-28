A Father's Plea: Vote for My Daughter in the Presidential Election

An American flag hangs from the top of a flagpole outside the Alaska State Troopers Headquarters in Anchorage on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. I’m asking that you vote for my daughter in this upcoming presidential election . I know how biased this sounds, coming from a father, but I am confident a vote for her is the best any of us can make, regardless of political affiliation.

She pays her taxes, has never gone bankrupt. She settles her debts. There are no allegations of fraud. She’s never been indicted, tried or found guilty of breaking any laws. Notice I mentioned nothing about the candidate being female, or young. Though those two traits are certainly important. The key point is that this election is bigger than party or partisanship. This vote matters in ways we cannot yet begin to comprehend. However, we should all be able to equate at some level our future leader’s potential for goodness over vitriol, anger, incessant name calling, and outright lies.

Presidential Election Campaign Integrity Character Leadership

