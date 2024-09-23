A Doctor Who Party Led to 34 Years of Love

I read Work, Life, Love, Balance’s letter, and thought I’d add the perspective of a senior . When I was this gentleperson’s age, I had exactly two dates from a dating service when they were the “thing” in the ‘80s, and each one was an unmitigated disaster. I stopped looking.
Then I met this fella at, of all places, a “Doctor Who” party. He was listening to the Moody Blues; I stopped to remark about this because I was as well and we struck up a friendship, first through letters. He became a good friend, then my best friend and, later this month, we will have been married for 34 years.
My advice is this: A relationship may find you when you stop looking. I've noted over the years that sometimes the strongest relationships that last the longest, often start out as friends.I love your story and this advice so much! "Doctor Who" and the Moody Blues! What a combo. Congrats on 34 years!
