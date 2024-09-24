A Day in the Life of a Millennial: Struggles, Tweets, and Spotify Shenanigans

BuzzFeed StaffTwitter: @jamieloftusHELPwhen you can’t remember if you took your meds so you start opening the pill bottle to see if the experience feels familiar enough to have happened recently

JD Vance won’t see your mean tweets about what a stupid little racist freak he is unless we really put our backs into it cmon guys we can do this being in love will have you put your pride aside and go to places you never thought you would, like new jersey Love when the cashier at TJ Maxx is ringing up my $900 worth of items and asks"Did you find everything you were looking for?" as if I didn't just randomly wander in here off the street

Millennials Relationships Social Media Humor Everyday Life

