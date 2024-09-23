A Comprehensive Guide To Getting Rid Of Dandruff

suffering from the itchy, dry flakes on our scalps, whether periodically or in a more chronic way, you’re likely to have asked yourself how to get rid of dandruff for good. With the help of three hair and scalp experts, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to all the methods you can use to address the issue—over-the-counter products, lifestyle changes, natural remedies, or professional interventions..

“Dandruff can have several causes, including irritated skin, oily skin, dry skin, and a yeastlike fungus called ‘Malassezia’ that feeds on oils of the scalp,” says Gretchen Friese, a trichologist forIf you’re newly dealing with dandruff, purchasing an over-the-counter dandruff shampoo will likely be your first instinct—and it’s a good one, per the experts. There are several types of these shampoos available, as Dr.

If over-the-counter shampoo doesn’t work for your dandruff or isn’t appropriate, a healthcare professional might prescribe you a special dandruff shampoo with a stronger formulation, which will help to deal with dandruff that is more chronic, as well as associated conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis or scalp psoriasis.

