988 Crisis Lifeline Now Routes Calls Based on Location

Whether political discourse has you stressed, you're going through a tough breakup, or you're struggling with dark thoughts, help is just three numbers away.The 988 Crisis Lifeline is a simple number you can call or text at any time to be connected with a trained mental health professional.However, whoever picks up the phone when you call is shifting closer to where you are calling from.Since its launch, 988 has been a lifeline for many.

However, since September 17 for T-Mobile and Verizon users, calls have been routed based on your physical location, not just your area code using cell phone tower data to approximate a caller's location.She says more carriers like AT&T will be switching over to this system soon.While the technology isn't perfect, especially along state and country borders, Ngamsombat says it's a big step forward in ensuring callers get the right help when they need it.

