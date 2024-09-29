9 Norse Gods Featured In Zack Snyder's 'Twilight Of The Gods'

Zack Snyder 's new animated Netflix show Twilight of the Gods was loosely based on Norse mythology, drawing particular inspiration from the stories of the gods—here are all 9 Norse gods who appeared in the show. The Netflix series proved to be shockingly bloody and violent, although Twilight of the Gods' Rotten Tomatoes scores suggest that largely worked for the audience. In truth, this hyper-violence was also in keeping with much of Norse mythology.

8 Heimdall Heimdall Fought By Thor's Side In The Battle Close Heimdall was yet another Norse god depicted in Twilight of the Gods, although he has quite a bit more backstory in mythology than Sandraudiga. In Norse mythology, Heimdall was the watchman of the gods, and he was specifically tasked with protecting the gods during Ragnarök, which became important in Twilight of the Gods.

6 Baldr Thor's Brother Met A Sad End Close As mentioned, Baldr is one of several characters who die in Twilight of the Gods, although his death is particularly interesting. Throughout the show, Baldr was positioned as one of the few gods with some redeeming qualities, especially because he knew that Sigrid and her husband-to-be, Leif, had not died in Thor's brutal massacre of the giants, but he told Thor they were dead so that they had a chance to survive.

Like many of the Norse gods, Odin is often represented in popular culture as a more jovial figure than he was in Norse mythology. Twilight of the Gods certainly didn't shy away from a darker representation of the deity, though. During the final battle, Odin brutally kills Seid-Kona, cutting her open and leaving her insides quite literally spilling out of her. He is also a genuinely terrifying figure in the show even outside that scene, as are many of the other gods.

