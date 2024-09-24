9-1-1: Lone Star Showrunner Defends Grace's Shocking Exit Storyline

This article is part of a directory: 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer & Everything We Know Previous 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5's Time Jump & Its Impact Explained By EP Warning: SPOILERS ahead for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, episode 1! 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani has defended Grace 's surprising exit storyline, explaining the reasoning behind how she was written out of the show.

The only thing we could think of to justifiably pull Grace away from her family and job was an even greater calling. And the only thing in Grace’s world that could answer that was God.... People are allowed to feel the feelings they have about it. But we did all we could do to protect her character.

What Grace’s Exit Says About 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 The Final Season Won’t Be Entirely Satisfactory Close The 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale established plenty of difficulties ahead for Judd, deciding to retire after Wyatt’s accident that wound up paralyzing him. Season 5 drops a new challenge on him, with him now a single father during a particularly stormy time for his family.

1 The impact of Grace's absence also extends to the whole team, who now need to rely on Wyatt as dispatcher while he deals with his stepmother's absence. The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star are also likely to continue being emotionally impacted by her not being on the team, with a hole now in their family that hasn't been filled.

