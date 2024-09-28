83-Year-Old East Bay Woman Scammed Out Of Nearly $50,000 Using Coinstar And Coinme

An 83-year-old East Bay woman says she was scammed out of nearly $50,000 and the scammer utilized Coinstar and Coinme.An 83-year-old East Bay woman lost nearly $50,000 to a scam. Now, she's warning others about the call she believed she received from her grandson and why there's no way to get her money back now."A man said, I have your grandson. He was so distraught and crying," said Lois.Through sobs, she said he explained, "I've had too many beers.

One by one she fed $100 bill after $100 bill into the machine, taking crypto account instructions from someone on the other end of the phone.A Walnut Creek woman says Chase bank allowed 35 people to be fraudulently added as authorized users to her credit card without her knowledge. "'Are you sure this is not a scam?' and I said, I'm fine, I'm fine and she said I think you should check on this," recounted Lois."Hi, how are you? How you doing? And he replied, doing fine, how are you," Lois explained.Bay Area victims of a cryptocurrency scam, often referred to as"pig butchering," are bravely sharing their stories in an effort to warn others."She said I want you to sit down, something horrible has happened," said Lisa.

In an email, the company apologized to Lois but explained due to the nature and design of cryptocurrency, the transactions are irreversible, and Coinme no longer has the funds in custody.

Scam Coinstar Cryptocurrency Elderly Victim Fraud

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woot is offering $50 off the Switch OLED just in time for the new ZeldaNow through September 29th, Woot is selling the Nintendo Switch OLED with either white or red and blue Joy-Con controllers for $299.99 ($50 off).

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

12 Cozy, Supportive Slippers You Can Snag on Amazon—All Under $50Sizes: S-XL From the jersey knit to the terry lining and faux fur trim, these slippers pack a pretty major punch. Alvarez recommends them for both the memory foam footbed and durable sole. “The plush memory foam footbed molds to your foot, providing personalized arch support,” he says. Plus, “the durable sole allows for light outdoor wear.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »

Apple Watch Ultra Now Available With $50 Discount on AmazonGet the Apple Watch Ultra with a new black titanium case at a discounted price on Amazon. The smartwatch, normally priced at $799, is now available for $749 with specific strap pairings.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Diddy Offers $50 Million to Get Released on BailSean 'Diddy' Combs wants out of federal lockup really badly ... he's proposed a $50 million package to secure his release on bail until his trial begins.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Fall fashion under $50: Tops, accessories and more trendsFrom a puff sleeve shirt to a pleated skirt, style expert Jasmine Snow shares fall essentials and basics each under $50.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

41 Game-Changing TikTok Products Under $50Of course, we've included the cult-fave Bum Bum Cream, but there's also a *roll* of microfiber cloths, a very handy screen cleaner, and even a lifehack for making duvets less of a hassle.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »