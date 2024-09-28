83-Year-Old East Bay Woman Scammed Out Of Nearly $50,000 Using Coinstar And Coinme

An 83-year-old East Bay woman says she was scammed out of nearly $50,000 and the scammer utilized Coinstar and Coinme.An 83-year-old East Bay woman lost nearly $50,000 to a scam. Now, she's warning others about the call she believed she received from her grandson and why there's no way to get her money back now."A man said, I have your grandson. He was so distraught and crying," said Lois.Through sobs, she said he explained, "I've had too many beers.
One by one she fed $100 bill after $100 bill into the machine, taking crypto account instructions from someone on the other end of the phone.A Walnut Creek woman says Chase bank allowed 35 people to be fraudulently added as authorized users to her credit card without her knowledge. "'Are you sure this is not a scam?' and I said, I'm fine, I'm fine and she said I think you should check on this," recounted Lois."Hi, how are you? How you doing? And he replied, doing fine, how are you," Lois explained.Bay Area victims of a cryptocurrency scam, often referred to as"pig butchering," are bravely sharing their stories in an effort to warn others."She said I want you to sit down, something horrible has happened," said Lisa.
In an email, the company apologized to Lois but explained due to the nature and design of cryptocurrency, the transactions are irreversible, and Coinme no longer has the funds in custody.
Scam Coinstar Cryptocurrency Elderly Victim Fraud
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »