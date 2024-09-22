741 Former National Security Officials Endorse Harris For President

In an open letter released by National Security Leaders for America, 741 bipartisan former national security officials endorsed Harris for president, calling Trump"impulsive and ill-informed."

The letter criticized the former president's foreign affairs track record and alleged involvement in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot. "We are trained to make sober, rational decisions. That is how we know Vice President Harris would make an excellent Commander-in-Chief, while Mr. Trump has proven he is not up to the job," they added.The statement, which criticized Trump as"impulsive and ill-informed," was signed by 741 people, including vocal Harris-supporting Democrats like Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, as well as Republican Secretaries of Defense Chuck Hagel and William Cohen.

Secret Service blames poor planning, ‘complacency’ for its failure to stop Trump assassination attemptNorth Carolina GOP governor nominee Mark Robinson denies making racist and sexually graphic posts on porn forum"Mr. Trump is the first president in American history to actively undermine the peaceful transfer of power, the bedrock of American democracy," the letter said.

Kamala Harris Donald Trump Election National Security Endorsement

