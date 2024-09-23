7 Grey's Anatomy Characters Who Should Depart In Season 21

Grey’s Anatomy aptly made plenty of characters central in its almost 20-year run but the stories of some of them started to stagnate, making me hope for the departure of seven characters in Grey’s Anatomy season 21 .

In the last thirteen seasons, Catherine went through the unimaginable. Between Richard’s cobalt poisoning and Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, Catherine had her hands full. Adding to that Jackson’s wish to take over the foundation and Grey Sloan Memorial briefly losing its teaching hospital status, Catherine undoubtedly felt the need to oversee Grey Sloan’s affairs more strictly. However, wanting to run a tighter ship turned Catherine into Grey’s Anatomy season 21’s villain in season 20’s finale.

Owen illegally procuring drugs for veterans' end-of-life care was a major storyline in Grey’s Anatomy season 18, one that had massive implications for other characters – as Hayes left Grey Sloan because of his secrets and Teddy risked her career to protect him. However, it was relatively easily concluded with Owen and Teddy’s return to Grey Sloan in season 19.

However, Catherine adding Teddy to the list of Grey’s Anatomy doctors not working at Grey Sloan in season 21 severs Teddy’s connection to the hospital because Teddy chose to fund Meredith’s study. This could nevertheless be a blessing in disguise for Teddy’s story, which has been connected to Grey Sloan only through Owen.

5 A clear-cut departure in Grey’s Anatomy season 21 could be the best option for Meredith’s character. Indeed, her story ending in Grey’s Anatomy with Meredith making Alzheimer’s preventable would be the perfect ending after Ellis and her family suffered so much because of it.

2 Taryn Helm Taryn Helm First Appeared As An Intern In Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 Taryn Helm only joined Grey Sloan Memorial in Grey’s Anatomy season 14, making her the character among those mentioned in this article who have been the least in the medical drama. However, Taryn’s story does not seem to ever take a central place in Grey’s Anatomy.

