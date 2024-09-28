49ers Promote Okuayinonu, Elevate Players Ahead of Jaguars Game

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 12: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a sack with Javon Hargrave #98 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. officially went on Injured Reserve on Saturday, and the 49ers used one of those roster spots to promote defensive end Sam Okuayinonu from the practice squad.
Hargrave sustained a triceps tear Sunday while engaged in a block with two minutes remaining, when the Rams completed a 50-yard pass on a game-tying touchdown drive in their 27-24 comeback. Hargrave signed a lucrative deal in 2023 free agency and made the Pro Bowl upon recording seven sacks; he recorded his first sack this season on Sunday.
49Ers Roster Moves Injuries Jaguars NFL
