39 People Shared Their Most Shocking Body 'Abnormalities' And It's Really, Really, Really, Really Fascinating

39 People Shared Their Most Shocking Body"Abnormalities" And It's Really, Really, Really, Really Fascinatingthen chimed in with their own body quirks and abnormalities. If you're squeamish, proceed with caution! Here's what people shared:"I have a rare condition in which my large intestine is smashed over to one side of my torso, and my small intestine is smashed over to the other side.

"Several members of my family, including me, have a sort of allergic reaction to white pepper. The top of our heads itches. It's not bad, but it's very noticeable. We can always tell if there's white pepper in any dish we eat. I don't know anyone outside my family who has ever experienced this.", which means my pinkies are bent, and they've worsened with time. Now they're at a 50-degree angle. Also, I have three nipples.

"My teeth roots are all shaped like hooks — full-on candy cane shapes going in different directions. My dental X-rays are a Lovecraftian nightmare.""One of my molar's roots took a 90-degree turn in my jaw. I had to have that one removed many years ago, and when they did it, they had to saw out part of my jaw. It took forever, and they had to give me like a billion shots to keep my face numb.

"I was getting custom molded ear plugs made to block out the sound of our next-door neighbor and his three different alarms that go off between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. I have always struggled with the normal foam earplugs and have never quite been able to get them to fit properly or have much sound-deadening taking place when I did manage to get them crammed into my lugholes. The audiologist taking the impressions of my ears commented that I have 'unusually narrow ear canals.

