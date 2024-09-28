35-year-old mother laid to rest after fatal shooting at Birmingham bar

A 35-year-old mother will be laid to rest Sunday, just over a week after she was fatally shot inside a Birmingham bar where she had stopped to get something to eat.

“It’s hit us pretty hard,’’ said Brown’s first cousin, Anthony Gardner. “With the funeral coming up, we’re just trying to prepare ourselves.” “We do not believe this was a random shooting,’’ said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. “It is unclear if the victim was the intended target.” “I do feel like Birmingham police are doing all they can with everything going on,’’ Gardner said. “The violence is pretty bad. Hopefully, it gets better.”

Birmingham Shooting Homicide Bar Funeral

