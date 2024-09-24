20 Attorneys General Demand AAP Retract 'Reversible' Puberty Blocker Claim

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador on Tuesday led a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in demanding the American Academy of Pediatrics retract recommendations to give puberty blockers to children diagnosed with gender dysphoria .included signatures from, among others, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Also signing on were Arizona state Senate President Warren Petersen and Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma.

The letter condemned AAP's president Benjamin Hoffman and president-elect Susan Kressly for issuing “misleading and deceptive” statements claiming the use of puberty blockers is "reversible." This claim, the letter reads, is “beyond medical debate.” Telling parents and children that puberty blockers are 'reversible' at the very least conveys assurance that no permanent harm or change will occur,” it reads. “But that claim cannot be made in the face of the unstudied and ‘novel’ use of puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria.”

The state officials also called out the World Professional Association for Transgender Health , which AAP cites to back up its advice. WPATH recently came under scrutiny for allegedly removing age restrictions for a variety of transgender procedures at the request of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“The undersigned applaud any effort that scrutinizes the safety and efficacy of these novel and risk-laden treatments,” the letter reads. “But whatever the status of that ‘systematic review,’ the AAP continues to mislead and deceive consumers by maintaining its claim that puberty blockers are ‘reversible.’ That claim is misleading and deceptive and requires immediate retraction and correction.

Puberty Blockers Gender Dysphoria AAP WPATH Transgender Health

