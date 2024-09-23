19th-Century Time Capsule Found by Volunteers in France

A team of volunteers excavating an archaeological site in Normandy , France , found a " time capsule " this week from a 19th century colleague who surveyed the region nearly 200 years ago. "P. J. Féret, a native of Dieppe, member of various intellectual societies, carried out excavations here in January 1825," the message rolled up inside a glass flask said. "He continues his investigations in this vast area known as the Cité de Limes or Caesar’s Camp.

"We knew there had been excavations here in the past, but to find this message from 200 years ago… it was a total surprise."ARCHAEOLOGISTS DISCOVER UNIQUE ARTWORK IN ENGLAND DATING BACK TO THE EARLY 2ND CENTURY He added: "Sometimes you see these time capsules left behind by carpenters when they build houses, but it’s very rare in archaeology.

Time Capsule Archaeology France Normandy 19Th Century

