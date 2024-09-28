16 Americans Risk It All For $1 Million On Grueling New Zealand Climb

16 ordinary Americans embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a towering mountain in just 14 days in order to keep their share of the $1 million prize they're carrying in their backpacks. Tracking them along this journey is the 'Mountain's Keeper' who will surprise the trekkers with brutal twists and force decisions that complicate an already grueling ascent.

Morals and relationships will be tested when they must decide what to do if someone falls behind, because if the group fails to reach The Summit in time, all the prize money will be lost. In the series premiere, after a medical emergency occurs just hours into the trek and the climbers face a perilous obstacle crossing a ravine, fears rise as the Mountain's Keeper, who is tracking them along their journey, forces the group to make their first brutal moral decision.

Summit New Zealand Reality Show Competition $1 Million Prize

