11 Of The Most Lethal Diet Fads Throughout History

Diet culture has existed for as long as humans have had beauty standards. These standards have caused many people to try fad diets — many of which are harmful, if not outright deadly. Dieting canHowever, this is a risk that people, both nowadays and throughout history, have undertaken to conform to society's often narrow view of"attractiveness.
Of course, Byron's status as a near-mythical figure to those in the 19th century caused many to begin dieting by using the same methods as their hero. Dr. George Beardthe Romantic movement and its effects on the younger generations' diets:"Our young ladies live all their growing girlhood in semi-starvation." He believed many women feared"incurring the horror of disciples of Lord Byron."rubber through vulcanization.
The diet was notoriously restrictive, claiming that dieters could lose 10 pounds in only 12 days by consuming only 600-700 calories daily. Although it was only intended to last 18 days, many dieters would lengthen the amount of time they continued the weight loss plan. Even in 1935, health educator Carl Marmbergincluded drinking an entire bottle of white wine daily, 3 cups of black coffee, and eating 3 boiled eggs and a 5-ounce steak.
Diet Fads History Health Risks Weight Loss Dangerous Diets
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »