10-Year-Old Arrested For Making Hoax Threat Against Texas Middle School

Kerrville police have a arrested a 10-year-old on a felony charge after the child was accused of making a threat against a middle school. The child, a student in the Kerrville Independent School District, used social media to post 'a hoax threat' against Hal Peterson Middle School in Kerrville, according to police.

Another Hays County middle schooler arrested, accused of making school threat The post was made 'with intent of causing alarm or panic. No valid threat to Hal Peterson Middle School existed, as the 10-year-old juvenile fabricated the content of these posts fully,' according to a news release from Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department. The child faces a charge of making a terroristic threat, which is a third-degree felony.

School Threat Hoax Arrest Texas Juvenile

